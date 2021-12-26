Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.92 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.97. 307,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,704. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

