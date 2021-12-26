ACoconut Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $491,887.78 and approximately $29,302.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00034996 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

