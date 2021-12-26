Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Up 20.6% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 55.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $198,396.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

