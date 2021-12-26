AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,566,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,460 shares of company stock worth $6,865,277 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

