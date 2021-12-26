AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $39.57 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

