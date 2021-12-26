AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 112,550 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

