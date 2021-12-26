AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,180 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $62.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

