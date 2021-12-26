AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

