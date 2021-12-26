AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.88 Million in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ryder System as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,606 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $79.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.