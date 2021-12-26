AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,631 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 700,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after buying an additional 73,490 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $82.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.21. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

