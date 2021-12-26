Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $219.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.79. 243,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,310. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average of $164.63. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $98.88 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.