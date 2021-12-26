Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group makes up about 6.1% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.75% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $46,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 38,010 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.29.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,310. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.63. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.88 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.