Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,620 shares of company stock worth $3,419,044 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

