Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

API has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of API stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. 591,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,408. Agora has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $114.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of -0.16.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of API. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Agora by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Agora by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 564,362 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,395,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Agora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

