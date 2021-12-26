Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.
API has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of API stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. 591,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,408. Agora has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $114.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of -0.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of API. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Agora by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Agora by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 564,362 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,395,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Agora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
