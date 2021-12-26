Aion Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $79.37 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,445.38 or 1.00309922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00061962 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00297107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.64 or 0.00468568 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00159090 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009151 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001888 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,831,959 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

