Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKRTF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Danske raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

