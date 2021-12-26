Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.90. 810,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,634. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.