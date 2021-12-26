Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Alerus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.16 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ALRS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. 38,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $507.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.79. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

