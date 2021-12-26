Allworth Financial LP Acquires 657 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPG opened at $209.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $149.33 and a 52 week high of $223.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.20.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

