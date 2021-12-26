Allworth Financial LP Buys 892 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,749.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AON were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AON by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AON by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AON by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 33,918 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.89.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $292.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

