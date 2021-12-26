Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Amundi bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 377,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 318,232 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $182.20 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.32 and its 200 day moving average is $191.44. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

