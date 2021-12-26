Allworth Financial LP Purchases 6,238 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 7,338.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $52.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

