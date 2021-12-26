Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 385.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Danaher by 50.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 202.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $320.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.61. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

