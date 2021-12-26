Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,637 shares of company stock worth $2,754,781 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 88,461 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

AOSL traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 393,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

