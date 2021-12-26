Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys 2,774 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

