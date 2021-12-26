Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $66.54 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.429 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

