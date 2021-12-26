Alta Capital Management LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,902,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,194,679. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

