Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 279,490 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 47.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,490 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 2.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $47,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.80.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.96. The stock had a trading volume of 621,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.16 and its 200 day moving average is $168.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

