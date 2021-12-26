Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $197.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $202.81.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

