Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRS. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 137,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amyris stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. 4,721,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,856. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

