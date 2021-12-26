Analysts Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.39. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 199.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 549,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,399,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,720,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,558. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.