Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post sales of $50.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.50 million and the lowest is $49.20 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $53.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $204.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $206.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $192.67 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $195.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Independent Bank stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,964 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

