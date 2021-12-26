Analysts Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $567.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to post sales of $567.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $543.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $593.86 million. ModivCare posted sales of $398.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ModivCare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ MODV traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,461. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.76 and its 200 day moving average is $166.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $4,649,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ModivCare by 12.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ModivCare by 9.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ModivCare in the second quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

