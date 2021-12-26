Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $144,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,761,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.72. 6,414,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.