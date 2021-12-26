Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $144,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,761,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.72. 6,414,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.