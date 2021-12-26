Analysts Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.16). Liquidia posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 120,451 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 44,726 shares during the period. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.21.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.