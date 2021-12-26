Analysts Expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million.

PYCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.54.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

