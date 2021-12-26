Analysts Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post $35.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $33.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $140.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $140.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $148.45 million, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $151.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. 16,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,713. The company has a market capitalization of $491.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

