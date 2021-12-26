Analysts Expect TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.12). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TMC the metals.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13).

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMC. Benchmark began coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Gerard Barron bought 15,500 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMC opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

