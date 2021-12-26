Analysts Set Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Target Price at GBX 284.86

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 284.86 ($3.76).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABDN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.03) to GBX 289 ($3.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 315 ($4.16) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Abrdn to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Hannah Grove bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £75,900 ($100,277.45). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £163,100 ($215,484.21). In the last quarter, insiders bought 156,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,468,000.

ABDN traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 242 ($3.20). 496,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,404. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. Abrdn has a one year low of GBX 226.10 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.97). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.53. The company has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

