Analysts Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Target Price at $47.33

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

BKU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.89. 448,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,661. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in BankUnited by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BankUnited by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

