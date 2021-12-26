Analysts Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT at $119.38

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.50. 293,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,856. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

