Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Price Target at C$9.84

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECN shares. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

TSE:ECN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,259. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

