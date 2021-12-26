Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Price Target at C$9.84

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.84.
Several analysts have weighed in on ECN shares. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
TSE:ECN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,259. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
