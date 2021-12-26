Analysts Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) PT at $18.50

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Rocket Companies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. 2,489,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706,607. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

