Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $66.56

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,274 shares of company stock worth $3,767,575 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $59.84. 717,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

