Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $66.56

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.56.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,274 shares of company stock worth $3,767,575 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ST stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $59.84. 717,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
