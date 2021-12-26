Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Target Price at $20.03

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

SPGYF traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,336. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

