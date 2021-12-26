Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

