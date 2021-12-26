Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Lessened by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,095 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

