Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $55 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,083 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.5% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $334.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

