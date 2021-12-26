Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,447 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $55,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE CPB opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

