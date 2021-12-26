Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.29 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after buying an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,292,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after buying an additional 2,346,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,095,000 after buying an additional 2,310,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,074,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

